On Thursday, Feb. 3, President Eisgruber ’83 issued his annual State of the University letter and accompanying video, which addressed the University’s ongoing challenges with COVID-19, expansion of the University’s residential facilities, and efforts to increase the diversity of students and faculty. He also highlighted the five Nobel Prizes awarded to University faculty and alumni, the ongoing success of the Venture Forward fundraising drive, and the “historic” return on the University’s investments in 2021.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO