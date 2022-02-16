ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SHERIFF'S REPORT

Cover picture for the articleNumerous vehicles were reported sliding off icy roadways and through fences. There were lots of calls all over the county about control burns getting out of control. The burn ban was reinstated at noon today. At 4:01 p.m. a small...

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
SWAT Standoff Ends Peacefully In Saddle Brook

A 63-year-old Saddle Brook man was hospitalized after an hours-long SWAT team standoff at his home ended without incident.Saddle Brook police received a report of a “resident in distress” at the Saddle Brook Apartments on Finnigan Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, said Capt. John A. Zotollo, J…
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Sheronne Harris is wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened on the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive. The incident happened Friday. Harris was last seen fleeing west on foot from the aforementioned location. He is described as 6’01” and 150 pounds. Harris should […]
Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
