Wait, Was That Kang In the ’Doctor Strange’ Trailer?

By ScreenCrush Staff
 3 days ago
The internet is still buzzing about the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. The biggest point of speculation regards the identity of the mysterious character flying around and blasting people in what looks to be an Iron Man-esque suit of armor. Could it be an alternate version of Tony...

Hypebae

Marvel Debuts the Official Trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Following the initial teaser back in December 2021, Marvel Studios has finally released the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Having unlocked the Multiverse in Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must journey into the unknown and defeat a mysterious new adversary with the help of mystical allies, including fellow Avenger, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). “I did what I had to do to protect our world,” Strange says. “You cannot control everything, Strange. You opened a doorway between universes, and we don’t know who or what will walk through it,” Wong (Benedict Wong) responds. The visual also includes a familiar voice heard in the 1:18 mark. “We should tell him the truth,” the man says in front of Strange, and fans are convinced that it’s Patrick Stewart — Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jonathan Majors
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Spider-Man
Youtube
WandaVision
Movies
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
‘Dr Strange 2’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Hidden Clue About the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

With a title like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we were expecting to see some interesting cameos in the film. But we have to admit: We were jaw-on-the-floor shocked to hear Patrick Stewart’s voice in the new Doctor Strange Super Bowl trailer. But is this the Professor X we know from the Fox X-Men movies? The one from the Marvel Comics universe? Or maybe some sinister variant, like the ones we saw of Loki in Loki?
MOVIES
Deadpool Isn’t In ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Says Ryan Reynolds

Marvel is in danger of becoming a victim of its own incredible success. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up a whole new realm of realities for their movies, where beloved actors and characters from previous franchises can return and meet the current generation of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. By all accounts, that will continue with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; the recent trailer promises at least a cameo from Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier from the Fox X-Men movies. And if you can have one X-Man, why not more?
MOVIES
Who Are the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Illuminati?

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer all but confirms that the Illuminati will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film. In Marvel Comics, the Illuminati are a group of powerful heroes — Iron Man, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, Namor, Mister Fantastic, and Professor Xavier — who band together in secret to protect their world from threats they deem to large to handle on their own. In the Multiverse of Madness trailer, Strange is arrested and dragged before a tribunal where we hear the voice of Patrick Stewart, who is presumably playing a version of Professor X, his character from the Fox X-Men franchise.
MOVIES
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Comes to TV In First ‘Rings of Power’ Trailer

What’s $465 million buy you? See for yourself. The first trailer for Amazon’s much-anticipated (and extremely expensive) television series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings premiered during the Super Bowl. The show, which is technically a prequel to The Lord of the Rings novels and film adaptations, is titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and supposedly cost Amazon somewhere in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars for just the first season of the show — and they are already committed to produce at least five seasons of the show to air on its Prime Video streaming service. So this thing better be good.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Is Back With a New Horror Epic

Jordan Peele looks to complete an unofficial trilogy of scary, smart, satirical, and insightful horror movies with Nope. Peele wrote and directed the film, which comes on the heels of his breakthrough hit Get Out and his impressive followup Up, and once again features Daniel Kaluuya as his star, this time alongside Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
‘Elvis’ Trailer: The King of Rock and Roll Gets a Biopic

Well it’s one for the money... If you recall the early days of the pandemic, you might remember Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocking the world when they announced they had both tested positive for Covid-19, right as everything seemed to be shutting down all at once. At the time, Hanks and Wilson were down in Australia while he was shooting Elvis, an epic biography of the King of Rock Roll where he plays Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler’s Elvis.
MOVIES
10 Actors Who Predicted Their Future Roles In Movies And TV

Fate is a funny thing. You can’t quite put your finger on it, but every now and then, something happens that is just meant to be. There’s a certain element of fate in movie casting, too. So many elements — from an actor’s look to his or her skill set — come into play. While it’s never easy to predict the future, some actors get a feeling of which roles they’ll end up playing.
MOVIES
