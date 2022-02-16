Wait, Was That Kang In the ’Doctor Strange’ Trailer?

Following the initial teaser back in December 2021, Marvel Studios has finally released the official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Having unlocked the Multiverse in Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must journey into the unknown and defeat a mysterious new adversary with the help of mystical allies, including fellow Avenger, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). “I did what I had to do to protect our world,” Strange says. “You cannot control everything, Strange. You opened a doorway between universes, and we don’t know who or what will walk through it,” Wong (Benedict Wong) responds. The visual also includes a familiar voice heard in the 1:18 mark. “We should tell him the truth,” the man says in front of Strange, and fans are convinced that it’s Patrick Stewart — Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men series.

