7 Fun & Inexpensive Things to Do in Kuna

There are a lot of things to consider when you are planning for a trip somewhere, one of the most important is where to stay. Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive. Double Decker buses have always fascinated me. The first one I saw was in a movie and seemed unreal. I have seen only 2 in Idaho, one is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both Double Deckers here.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO