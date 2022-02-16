Alexander uses grant funding to transform classroom for STEM instruction

ALBANY — Alexander Elementary, with the help of a $5,000 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program, has repurposed one of their technology classrooms into a STEM learning center complete with 3D printers donated by WOUB.

The upgrades have allowed students to learn in a more hands-on environment and hone their problem-solving skills around topics such as coding basics, engineering, robotics and more.

As students were forced to adjust with changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a class centered around basic technological skills quickly became a thing of the past.

“We took the original computer course and we translated it to ‘what do students really need’ and how could we see them growing and thriving and having a course they really love that’s going to push them to new heights,” said Alexander Elementary School teacher, Jocelyn Smith.

Ohio University programs, WOUB learning lab and Rural Action have all partnered with the school as well to incorporate further materials, professional voices and assistance. The program which provided funding was provided by Columbus based science and technology nonprofit, Battelle.

The class is treated as a special course for students with each grade from kindergarten to fifth grade given the opportunity to participate. Lessons are tailored to each grade to make learning in the STEM classroom accessible for all students. Older students from the middle/high school have served as mentors, helping students with projects that include designing rockets with 3D printers.

Smith, who also coaches the high school varsity girls soccer team, encourages older students to take full advantage of their leadership role with younger students.

She also enjoys being able to incorporate her student’s interests into the program and encourages them to come to her with project ideas. The ability to supplement classroom learning with experiments and more tactile demonstrations in the STEM classroom has benefitted the students greatly.

“We have seen a greater interest in those subject areas,” said Smith. “Especially when learning translates from it’s just in a book or I’m just reading about it.”

The students who become most immersed, according to Smith, have been those that aren’t fans of traditional schooling. The hands-on experience helps hold the children’s attention and keeps them engaged. Smith teaches students in each grade at the school but originally specialized in teaching sciences, making this program even more fulfilling for her and her students.

“I’ve been so excited to see relevant, experiential life learning,” she said. “It’s especially sweet to see the student that comes into their school days excited for STEM and these types of projects because that’s where they just flourish.”

The future of the program is about open doors and the amount of collaboration with other organizations and the community are endless. Current lessons aren’t designed to be incredibly advanced but in the event of the program expanding to middle and high school students, that could very well change.

For now, the goal is to introduce students to STEM concepts and allow them to explore and build excitement about the possibilities STEM can offer them.

“You forget how important it is to introduce things to kids and to give them a taste of all of the exciting things they could choose to do in their future,” Smith said. “Sometimes teachers can feel tied to standards so it really is a beautiful part of education to simply cultivate learning and growth. That’s what Alexander is trying to do here.”