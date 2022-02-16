15 Idahoan Names Perfect For Your Next Fur Baby

Naturally, when you see a list titled "The World's Most Unusual Restaurants Revealed" you just have to click it to see if Boise's famous Barbacoa managed to land on it. After all, Barbacoa has been called the "Most Unusual Fine Dining Restaurant in Idaho" in the past and it's because of the over-the-top decor and artwork you'll find there. Many of the unique paintings, glasswork and metal sculptures you see in the restaurant were created by artists in the Treasure Valley. It's also full of antiques from as far away as Indonesia and Bali. Some of the iron windows and doors there date back to the 14th century. We really thought Barbacoa had an outside shot of appearing on the list put together by Love Food.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO