ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

7 Fun & Inexpensive Things to Do in Kuna

By Parker Kane
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kuna, Idaho is a true small town, and there’s more to do there than people would think. In fact, some of the things there are the best in the greater Treasure Valley...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Residents Should Stop Buying Audio Books Immediately

When you're a kid, there's something exciting about picking up a book and reading it--from start to finish. It offers this sense of accomplishment that few things can compare to at that age. Then again--as an adult, it seems like that feeling of accomplishment when you're able to finish a book may almost get stronger. We're busy-- jobs, kids, and more: who has time to crack open a book anymore?
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho LOVES Wine… A LOT

National Drink Wine Day is certainly a day to celebrate in Idaho. As far as the origin of wine National Today says, "While we know humans have been making wine for thousands of years, no one is certain who was the first to ferment grapes into the beverage we now call wine. Evidence of ancient wine production has been found in China, the Middle East, and Greece, so it appears many different cultures discovered the process at nearly the same time. The oldest known winery was found in a cave in Armenia, and is over 4,000 years old — The vinters there were using a grape still used to make wine today!"
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kuna, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Kuna, ID
Government
City
Kuna, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KIDO Talk Radio

The Only Rentable Double Decker Bus In The U.S. is in Caldwell Idaho on Airbnb

There are a lot of things to consider when you are planning for a trip somewhere, one of the most important is where to stay. Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive. Double Decker buses have always fascinated me. The first one I saw was in a movie and seemed unreal. I have seen only 2 in Idaho, one is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both Double Deckers here.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Spots To Let Out Your Inner Adrenaline Junkie in Idaho

Life can be stagnant or boring at times, so why not spice things up with some excitement in your life? We’re not talking about relationships or anything of that sort either, we’re talking about getting some adrenaline in your life. Why not? Life is short and it’s important to take advantage of the time we have in this beautiful world. We did all the hard work for you and made your guide to getting your thrills in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIDO Talk Radio

Meridian’s Roaring Springs Starts MAJOR Expansion

I live in Meridian, just a couple of miles from Roaring Springs and have noticed that the massive plot of land right next to the water park has had some recent work done to it. They have been flattening and clearing the 12 acre land that is on the Meridian Avenue side. It turns out Roaring Springs owns that land too and is prepping for a major expansion. The official construction is set to start next month in March.
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Want To See Disney Build A High-End Community In Boise?

Over the past 70 years, they've created the movies that defined our childhoods. They've brought those movies to life so that we can immerse ourselves in those worlds at Disneyland and Disney World. Now, Disney is building neighborhoods!. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products recently announced that they are now creating...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Facebook Officially Arrives In Kuna

Facebook will be building a massive data center that will bring more jobs and possibly more high-tech companies to Kuna, Idaho. As we reported here, Kuna has been working with local, state, and national officials along with Facebook to bring one of the largest companies in the world to their city. Our reporting is now confirmed by the Idaho Department of Commerce.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Most Underrated Attraction is Only for the Brave

If heights scare you at all or you get shaky legs when you are not feeling super grounded and secure then this top Idaho view spot is not for you. Prevention, which is a health, wellness and sometimes travel website came up with "50 Most Underrated Attractions in Every State" The one for Idaho is a place that I had not seen come up before and it seems oh so necessary to share it.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Famous ‘Bomb Shelter’ Was The Very First of Its Kind

In 2020, a very strange-looking multi-million dollar appeared on Zillow. It looked very, very different from other homes in the same price range. That's because the 14,000 square foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom "home" was anything but an actual single-family home. Located at 600 W Curling Drive, the property turned out to be the "The Boise Bomb Shelter" that was constructed during the Cold War.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

If You Want to Ruin a Good Thing for Boise, Here’s How

You don’t want to be that person. You know that person, they’re the same type of people who ask the teacher if they want the class to turn in the homework that the teacher forgot about… at the end of class. Okay, so it’s a little different but the message we’re trying to get across here is simple when it comes to the trails of the Treasure Valley: “Don’t ruin it for the rest of us.”
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy