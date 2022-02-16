City approves final Manhattan Regional Airport runway design at lower cost

Manhattan city commissioners approved the completed design for the Manhattan Regional Airport runway project at a lower cost than originally planned.

During their meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously voted to allow city staffers to issue requests for bids for the project. Olsson Associates aviation engineer Diane Hofer presented the final design to commissioners, and the company submitted the design to the FAA for final approval. She said the project’s total cost will be reduced by $7 million after the firm modified pavement designs. That brings the total cost of runway reconstruction down from $51 million to $43.7 million, respectively.

Of that, $4.4 million will come from local funds, while the FAA plans to provide about $39.3 million. Hofer said the FAA takes 60 to 120 days to issue grant funds, and she estimates the money will arrive in August. She said the bid contract will be awarded after the FAA grant monies have arrived.

She said the 43-year-old runway is due for “major reconstruction” because of hairline cracks spanning the width of the pavement. Hofer said construction crews will use what’s called a “rubblization” technique to repave the runway.

“We’re going to smash it to smithereens, basically,” Hofer said.

“Rubblization” does not involve complete demolition of the runway but does, in essence, smooth out the runway surface and allows crews to apply additional layers of asphalt and concrete along the runway.

The plan is to lay a 5-inch asphalt base after the pavement is “rubblized,” then crews will apply a 10.5-inch concrete surface. Other outside sections will get a 12-inch surface with no base; Hofer said this was done as a cost-cutting maneuver and will not affect the runway’s durability. The plan also calls for the reconstruction of the secondary runway, as well as adjacent intersections and five taxiways. One taxiway will be removed, and more lights and navigational aids will be placed along the runway.

The runway will remain 150 feet wide after a debate between city officials and the FAA. The runway is designed to meet the FAA’s 20-year minimum requirement, but Hofer said she expects it to “last much longer.”

Hofer outlined the project in four phases. Phase 1, she said, will “start out slow” as construction crews organize on-site storage areas and prepare for heavy equipment to enter. This phase will begin in mid-August and stretch to March 2023. Hofer said the equipment used for “rubblization” is very loud, and that people in the area will “hear it out there pounding the runway.”

The second phase, consisting of marking the runway and installing lighting, will be split into two parts and will last from March 31 to May 14 of next year. Phase 3 is set from May 15 to July 22, 2023, and both runways will be closed during this time as construction stretches to the taxiways and intersections. This means planes will not be landing in or taking off from Manhattan for at least 68 days next year.

Manhattan Regional Airport director Brandon Keazer said airport employees will “still have things to do” while the runways are shut down. Many terminal workers and TSA agents will be transferred to other airports, and he said the airlines are evaluating options for those employees. Keazer said there will be reduced revenue because of the runway closures next year.

Commissioner Wynn Butler asked Hofer and Keazer if Marshall Air Field at Fort Riley could be used temporarily for commercial flights. Keazer said that is not likely, as the FAA lists Marshall Air Field as a private Department of Defense facility. Butler said he supports the final design.

“I think this construction thing is about as good as we can get,” Butler said. “I don’t think you can do a better job than what was presented here.”

Commissioner Usha Reddi asked for Keazer to provide the latest figures on parking fee revenue at a future meeting, to perhaps offset a lack of revenue because of the runway closure. She said she also supports the final design.

Hofer told the board she’s heard “a lot of interest” in the project from contractors and large companies “who’ve done big projects in multiple states.” Commissioner John Matta said he is “glad to hear a number of companies are anxious to do this.”

Hofer said the plan is to have the entire runway project completed by Aug. 31, 2023, weather and supply chain issues permitting. The construction timeline was shortened by two to three weeks because of the design changes.

Meadowlark Hills industrial revenue bonds

Commissioners also unanimously approved an ordinance allowing city staffers to issue up to $25 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) to Meadowlark Hills for more living spaces.

The senior living facility is seeking the IRBs to help fund construction of 24 independent living units and an underground parking deck with 36 stalls. A public hearing was held on the matter before commissioners took it to vote; nobody spoke during the hearing.

Under an IRB, the city takes ownership of the property and leases it back to the entity, which makes the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds equal to the lease payments.

The city has no legal responsibility for paying the bonds.