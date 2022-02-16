First Look at Veloqx Fangio, a Ferrari F12-Based Supercar That Looks Nearly Unrecognizable

A little more than two years ago, we found conclusive evidence that Ferrari was working on an electric supercar. Of course, the Italian automaker has since given us the good news that the brand will never go fully electric, but that doesn't mean that it won't offer any EVs either. In fact, we've been told that electric Ferraris will be awesome to drive, and based on our experiences with hybrids like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, we don't doubt that Maranello can pull off this magic trick with ease. More evidence that electrified Ferraris will be fun has now been uncovered by The Drive, thanks to a patent recently filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO