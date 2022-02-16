ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Porsche Macan T First Look: Bestseller Gets the 911's Touring Package

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche's Macan compact crossover was once again its best-selling model last year, so it's no surprise there's a new special model to celebrate the occasion. The 2023 Porsche Macan T combines clean, sporty styling with the Macan's entry-level turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 engine making 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of...

