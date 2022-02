Here is a great story for you animal lovers. Gorillas are coming back to the San Antonio Zoo after 30 years. Currently, the zoo is in the fundraising phase for this habitat and it is estimated that it's going to cost around $15 million. The goal is to create one of the largest gorilla habitats in the United States. The habitat will feature unique spaces, vistas, and exploration opportunities for the guests and gorillas. This is awesome!

