ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boys Varsity Lacrosse | GAMEDAY vs Lake Nona Lions

By Admin
timbercreekathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood luck to boys varsity lacrosse and the coaching...

timbercreekathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Leo stuns top-seeded Vipers to open high school hockey playoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, who finishes fourth out of four teams in the regular season standings, opened city playoff action with a stunner, taking down the top-seeded Fort Wayne Vipers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Vipers were presented with the Roy Chin Cup before the game in honor of winning the regular season […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Black Hills Pioneer

Golddigger girls fall in regular-season finale

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity girls’ basketball team ended its regular season Thursday night by dropping a 58-35 decision to Custer at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. “It’s no secret that we’ve struggled with full-court man pressure all year,” Golddiggers’ head coach Tim Hansen said. “Especially...
LEAD, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Good Luck#Gameday
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Mary boys, Hagerty girls take on intriguing lacrosse schedules

Mark your calendars. Lake Mary’s boys and Hagerty’s girls lacrosse teams are geared up for challenging schedules during the 2022 season. The Rams return nine starters from a team that finished 18-2 and lost 12-10 vs. eventual state runner-up Winter Park in the FHSAA Class 2A state semifinals. Midfielders Koby White and Caden Harshbarger join seniors Will Wozniak (defense) and Josh Donovan ...
LAKE MARY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Kraken

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game home stand tonight as they welcome the Seattle Kraken to Canada Life Centre for the first time. Following the 6-3 win over Minnesota last night, the Jets will only hold an optional skate this morning. Tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 11:10 am CT (available on all the team's digital channels) for all the player interviews ahead of tonight's game.
NHL
News-Democrat

No Nights Off: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks travel to New Orleans to play the Pelicans in their final game before the NBA All-Star break. Dallas has won five of their last six outings and look to take care of business and glide into the break with positive momentum. With only 23 regular season games...
NBA
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school girls basketball regional finals: Bishop Kenny, Nease, UC win

Bishop Kenny (25-4) is advancing to the Florida High School Athletic Association 4A final four once again after defeating Panama City Rutherford, 62-50. The Crusaders can credit a strong team-wide defensive effort from holding off the Rams’ comeback attempt. Rutherford outscored Kenny 18-17 in the third quarter, but were trailing by eight points as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FingerLakes1.com

RIT defeats Niagara, 4-2

The RIT men’s hockey team defeated Niagara, 4-2, on Friday night at Dwyer Ice Arena. RIT goaltender Tommy Scarfone turned aside 33-of-35 shots to earn the win. Chad Veltri stopped 10-of-13 shots for Niagara. The Tigers went 1-for-3 on the power play and the penalty kill finished 1-for-1. Kobe...
HOCKEY
WWLP

Gu’s other mission: winning over grandma

Gu’s grandmother may not fully grasp just how good her granddaughter is;  that her granddaughter is one of the world’s best freestyle skiers. She has pleaded with Gu to become a doctor or lawyer instead of a skier.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy