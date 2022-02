Pueblo 5 & 6 is a retired Black Hills Energy power plant located on our property next to the Historic Arkansas River Project (HARP), adjacent to our current service center location, garage and maintenance yard. Its brick walls, expansive windows and towering twin smoke stacks have been part of the Pueblo skyline since the 1920s. The plant was retired in 2013, after more up-to-date generation sources, like our Pueblo Airport Generating Station (PAGS), came online. What do...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO