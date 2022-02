Provided by Prince William County Office of Communication. Many things have changed in the last year two years – not least of all, is the switch to a high percentage of Americans working from home. However, now many are in the process of returning to the office. That means highway traffic is increasing – in an already highly congested Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. region. Congestion on I-95 and I-66 are approaching pre-pandemic levels, but OmniRide has a solution to the traffic nightmare, by providing safe and reliable, (and stress-reducing), transportation options.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 18 DAYS AGO