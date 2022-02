Ian Smith is returning to Neighbours as Harold Bishop and will begin filming next month. Jason Donovan has offered to return to the show as Scott Robinson and said he will be going back to Australia in April. Guy Pearce (Mike Young) has also been asked to make a cameo and rumours suggest that Kylie Minogue will be asked to come back as Charlene Robinson. I can't wait to see Harold back, hopefully Lou will join him. I can imagine if the show really does end then loads more characters will be on their way back for the final few months or episodes. Who would you like to see return? And who do you think is likely to return?

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO