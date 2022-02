Charlie Cox shared his emotions while filming his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Daredevil star was a little nervous about such a big return. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recounted the entire process of being integrated back into the Marvel universe. Cox had a personal conversation with Kevin Feige that ended with the star saying he was interested in a return. From there, the writers and decision makers at Marvel Studios found an entry point for Matt Murdoch and the rest is history. If you saw No Way Home in a packed theater, the cheers when the lawyer was sitting at that kitchen table were so loud that they had to build in some buffer time for the audience to settle down. The Daredevil actor may have been nervous, but the audience was ready to welcome him back with open arms.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO