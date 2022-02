The football world lost a legend when Hall of Fame wide receiver and running back Charley Taylor died at 80 years old. After being selected by Washington third overall in the 1964 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, Taylor went on to play his entire 14-year career with the franchise. He made an immediate impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award and becoming the first NFL rookie in 20 years to finish in the top 10 in both rushing and receiving. He set a new record among running backs with 53 receptions as a rookie.

