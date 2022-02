Redrawn congressional districts approved last week by North Carolina legislators could put new candidates on the map and push others off of it. State legislators on Thursday approved new legislative and congressional maps that reshape voting lines in ways that could improve or muddy the prospects of politicians around the state. The GOP-controlled General Assembly redrew the lines in response to an order from the state Supreme Court, which ruled that maps enacted last year were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders designed to give Republicans an unfair advantage.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO