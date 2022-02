Castleford Tigers have signed Kieran Hudson from Whitehaven until the end of 2023, though the prop will remain on loan for the rest of the 2022 season. Head coach Jonty Gorley spoke saying “I am absolutely over the moon for Kieran. He has came to us and proved that he is a good front row forward, all he needed was an opportunity to prove this, he has done this with us.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO