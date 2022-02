The Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers was momentarily delayed in comic circumstances as the young boy delivering the match ball struggled to control the mini-car he had driven on to the field. The game was shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK as Warrington hosted their rivals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round two of the season.A young mascot driving a mini BMW and wearing a full protective helmet zoomed on to the pitch as the players and officials prepared for kick-off, with the ball tucked under his arms. Initially he failed...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO