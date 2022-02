First move in a series of moves for the schools could begin as early as September. – This week the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a plan to swap school buildings for the dual immersion program at Georgia Brown, and the elementary arts program at Glenn Speck. This move will be the first in a series of moves for the schools to allow for renovations on multiple campuses.

