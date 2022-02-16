ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

PharmaEssentia Expands U.S. Leadership with Anjana Pursnani, Head of People and Jason Mitch, Head of Market Access

biospace.com
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the appointment of two executives to the company’s US leadership team: Anjana Pursnani as SVP and Head of People,...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Unicompartmental Knee Prostheses Market: Mobile Bearing Implants Product Segment to Dominate Global Market

Increase in Incidence of Spinal Stenosis to Drive Global Market. Unicompartmental knee replacement (UKR) is the most preferred surgical option for knee arthritis when only one compartment of the knee is involved. Around 5% of surgeries are unicompartmental knee replacements where knee arthroplasty is indicated. Unicompartmental knee replacement is an...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: Crucial Applications in Clinical Research Set Tone for Valuable Growth

Pharmacovigilance is the profession of monitoring medical drug effects after being licensed. This is especially done to identify and examine the previous unfavorable reactions of the medical drugs that has been unannounced. In simple terms it can be said drug safety. The global Pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is...
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Organon Acquires Contraceptive Products, Marvelon® and Mercilon®, in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and Agrees to Acquire these Products in Vietnam

Acquisition Immediately Adds to Organon’s Suite of Contraceptive Offerings and Continues to Build on Strong Foundation in Women’s Health Around the World. JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced that it has acquired the rights from Bayer AG to Marvelon® and Mercilon®, combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills, in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights to these products in Vietnam. Marvelon and Mercilon are already owned, manufactured, and marketed by Organon as prescription oral contraceptives in 20 other markets. This acquisition gives Organon full global ownership of these brands (except in South Korea) by reacquiring the rights to them in these markets. The agreement to acquire the rights in Vietnam is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Company’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 11,200 shares of Arcturus’s common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual’s employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp Of Market Access#Fda#The Amos Tuck School#Dartmouth#Economics#Rutgers University
biospace.com

The Oncology Biosimilars Market is Looking to Expand at a Stellar CAGR of 29.4% by 2025 end

Rising Prevalence of Various Types of Cancers Worldwide to Augment the Demand for Oncology Biosimilar Drugs. The Fact.MR market study on the Oncology Biosimilars Market provides deep dive into key developments in the Oncology Biosimilars Market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of disease indication, by drugs class, by distribution channel and region.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
Motley Fool

Are We Headed Towards An Inevitable Bear Market?

It's certainly been a bumpy start to the near year for many investors, and you're not alone if you're wondering whether a bigger storm could lie ahead. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 21, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Rachel Warren, and Jason Hall discuss. Toby Bordelon: Permabear...
STOCKS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

Investors Go with Their Gut, Dropping $236M into Kallyope

New York-based Kallyope closed on a Series D financing worth $236 million. The round was co-led by Mubadala Investment Company and The Column Group. Other new and existing investors also participated. Kallyope focuses on the gut-brain axis, a bi-directional communication between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. Recent research has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market – New Development and Demand Growing Opportunities

Dermatology excimer lasers are available different modes or systems such as hand held, table top, or trolley mounted devices. These dermatology excimer lasers are gaining huge popularity across the globe as the preferred choice for the treating skin disorders such as rhinitis, Lichen planus, folliculitis, atopic dermatitis, granuloma annulare, and Leukoderma among others. These lasers are suitable for treating UV sensitive skin diseases such as vitiligo and psoriasis as well. The leading players in the market are now focusing on developing new products to cater to the growing demands in the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy