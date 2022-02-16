PharmaEssentia Expands U.S. Leadership with Anjana Pursnani, Head of People and Jason Mitch, Head of Market Access

Acquisition Immediately Adds to Organon’s Suite of Contraceptive Offerings and Continues to Build on Strong Foundation in Women’s Health Around the World. JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced that it has acquired the rights from Bayer AG to Marvelon® and Mercilon®, combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills, in the People’s Republic of China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights to these products in Vietnam. Marvelon and Mercilon are already owned, manufactured, and marketed by Organon as prescription oral contraceptives in 20 other markets. This acquisition gives Organon full global ownership of these brands (except in South Korea) by reacquiring the rights to them in these markets. The agreement to acquire the rights in Vietnam is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO