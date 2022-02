Kirschner wires (K wire) are thin wires or pins, also called surgical bone pins, which are used for stabilizing bone fragments. The K wires are known as stabilization pins and are widely preferred in the orthopedic surgery. These wires are placed though bone to hold the fragments intact. K wires can be placed or inserted percutaneously i.e., through the skin. K wires are available in various sizes and are most commonly used to balance or maintain the broken bones. Kirschner wires are placed temporarily until the bone fracture has healed. These wires are generally placed for an average of two to three weeks for clinically healing the fracture. K wires are usually made from stainless steel material, majorly recommended for fixation of smaller bones, and these wires are also used in combination with plates or screws for complex fractures. These K wires are used in fixing the patients with the poor bone quality.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO