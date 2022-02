Trying to time the markets is often a fool’s errand. If you need proof, just look at the ‘90s dot-com bust or the 2008 housing crash. But reacting to what you all-but-know is going to happen? That’s called being savvy. In December, the Federal Reserve released an economic forecast indicating it could raise interest rates as many as three times this year. And let’s face it — there’s only one direction for them to go at this point.

