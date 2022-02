We all love a bonfire on a cold night, but pallet burning can bring some unintended consequences you might not think about. Over the past two weekends, visitors have burned pallets in the Crystal Summit Parking lot in Power County. This area is used as a turnaround spot for snowplows that work hard to keep the lot open for users. One damaged tire on these large pieces of equipment can cost $2,000 to repair. In preparation for the forecasted storms, snow removal crews gathered 70 pounds of nails from just one of these fires. It is illegal to burn any material containing nails, screws or other metal hardware on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. For more information on how to Recreate Responsibly https://recreate.idaho.gov

