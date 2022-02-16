ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces FDA Clearance for the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump to Bolus Using the t:connect Mobile App

First Smartphone App FDA cleared for Insulin Delivery on Both iOS and Android Operating Systems. SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of bolus insulin dosing on the t:slim X2 insulin pump using...

WALA-TV FOX10

FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin. The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin...
