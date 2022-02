Train services in Scotland will end at 4pm on Wednesday as the country braces itself ahead of being hit by the first of two storms.ScotRail announced on Tuesday its services would end early on Wednesday due to Storm Dudley, the forecast for which has led to the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for the north of England and the central belt and south of Scotland.Gusts could rise as high as 90 miles per hour in coastal areas, with the amber warning due to come into force at 4pm tomorrow and expire at midnight, when it will be downgraded...

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO