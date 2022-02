LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview held its Unity Honors Luncheon Wednesday. The luncheon was to honor those who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice. Wednesday’s honorees were NaTusha Howard, who is the Executive Director of Newgate Mission, for her volunteer work in the community, and Jerry Gardner, who 31 years ago started the Angel Tree program at Haverty’s Furniture store, which has grown and continues to grow. Both were humbled to receive the award.

