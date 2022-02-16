Minnesota manufacturers remain optimistic despite COVID-19 hardships

Despite the hardships of labor shortages, material shortages, elevated prices and other uncertainties that continue to persist in the COVID-19 pandemic, results from the 2021 State of Manufacturing survey have shown Minnesota’s manufacturers overall are becoming more optimistic about their company’s futures than they were during the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, said the expectations of many manufacturers in recent months have made a remarkable turnaround even with ongoing worker shortages, uncertainties with the supply change and unstable pricing presenting many challenges.

“Most manufacturers seem confident they can overcome factors that might constrain their path to profitable growth,” Kill said.

Each year, the State of Manufacturing conducts a statewide survey, with more than 500 manufacturing executives, to show current trends in areas of growth, workforce, supply chain, economic confidence and more.

The effects of COVID-19 still linger throughout the industry, with 94% of all manufacturers in the survey reporting COVID-19 impacted their business climate. However, Kill was quick to note that in the southeast region of Minnesota, many manufacturers had the benefit of several major highways at their disposal.

“Here in this region we have around one thousand manufacturers,” Kill said. “This region has really captured what I call the 'freeway system' better than any region in our state, and has made transporting goods easier. Transportation is vital to moving the goods.”

The survey was conducted in October 2021, and 69% of manufacturers reported their companies were not implementing additional safety measures or changes in production practices due to COVID-19. Kill said he would be interested to see if that would have changed if the survey was done following the introduction of the Omicron variant and inconsistencies in guidelines for handling outbreaks of the virus.

“It’s amazing to see how companies have embraced people’s safety ahead of their profitability,” Kill said. “Companies are becoming more comfortable across the board in how they are dealing with the pandemic, even though it's still a major impact on the business, especially smaller businesses with 15 or 20 employees.”

Another prominent topic of discussion was how manufacturers are handling the shortage of workers. Prior to the pandemic, manufacturers expressed concerns about a shortage of workers in the industry, particularly concerns about attracting and retaining qualified workers and developing future workers. This concern still remains relevant today.

A shortage of workers was at the top of the list for concerns that could challenge future growth of the company, followed by supplier and material issues, and thirdly shipping and logistical issues. While some companies aren’t experiencing issues getting prospective employees in the door, retention is also a problem and concern, despite reporting that many believe workplace reputation is their strongest attribute.

Abbey Hellickson, business growth consultant at Enterprise Minnesota, said during a panel discussion that to address the issue of retention, some hiring managers need to flip the hiring process.

“Some businesses are experiencing high turnover because they’re hiring for skills that prospects already have, but lack in the areas that are actually needed.” Hellickson said. “If you have a need for a decision maker and forklift operator, you need to hire someone who has decision making skills and train that person to operate a forklift.”

Following the presentation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President/CEO Tim Penny opened up the floor for a question and answer session to hear comments from regional workers in the manufacturing industry. Many who were present could agree with the findings in the survey, especially in terms of material shortages, inflating prices and issues with transportation.