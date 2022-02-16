ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pembrolizumab/Chemotherapy Combo Shows Positive Responses in Neoadjuvant Setting of ESCC

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
 4 days ago

Neoadjuvant treatment with pembrolizumab, paclitaxel, and cisplatin achieved encouraging tumor responses in patients with locally advanced resectable esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. In the neoadjuvant setting, the combination of pembrolizumab (Key- truda), paclitaxel, and cisplatin demonstrated responses and safety in an interim analysis of the phase 2 KEYSTONE-001 trial (NCT04389177),...

