Expecting More: One Man’s Psoriasis Journey to Clearer Skin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - If it were just one year earlier, Paul wouldn’t have had the guts to strike up a conversation with a woman in the lobby of their office building – an interaction that would lead to 19 years of marriage. He would have lacked the confidence because of what he...

deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals his worst-case scenario for 2022 and it involves a new variant

The year 2022 has barely begun and Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a worst-case scenario prediction. The news: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently told Yahoo Finance! that the worst-case scenario for 2022 would be a COVID-19 variant that can evade vaccines and natural immunity. “The...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Man’s Skin Cancer Surgery is a Warning to Protect Your Skin

Who doesn't love basking in the sun or warming up in a tanning bed? My husband and I have always loved doing both of these things, but now our skin is paying for it. We have both had skin cancer removed in the past few years. Let me just say that it is not something I recommend. I mean, yes get it removed, but it's better to use preventative measures, to make sure that your skin stays healthy.
INDIANA STATE
NWI.com

Moisturizers, lukewarm showers and more are important to combat winter's effects on skin

Chapped, flaky skin is a sure sign of winter. We lotion up — sometimes to excess — but that often isn’t enough to solve the problem of dry skin. “The extremes are what typically cause problems with the skin,” says Dr. A. David Soleymani, founder of Dermio and Dermio Dermatology with offices in Munster, Dyer, DeMotte, Valparaiso and Chicago. “Prolonged exposure to cold, especially extreme cold, along with wind can wreak havoc on the skin. Those with pre-existing skin conditions such as eczema or rosacea tend to fare worse under these conditions. Forced air heat can also be very drying so be sure to use a humidifier during the winter months to keep you skin feeling healthy.”
SKIN CARE
Herald Community Newspapers

What’s Really At The Heart Of Dental Health?

(NAPSI)—What’s the way to someone’s heart? You may be surprised to learn the answer could be “dental health.” As the gateway to your body and all its major organs, including the heart, your oral health can also be a good indicator of your overall health.
SKIN CARE
Herald Community Newspapers

The best approach to unmasking is a cautious one

"Follow the science.” That phrase, and variations on it, have become ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, those words, summing up evolving medical information, have sparked suspicion among many, leaving them doubting — and even rejecting — the science we should depend on to guide us through the worst public health crisis in a century. Even as it appears to be fading.
SCIENCE
Beaumont Enterprise

Now’s the time: Why clearer recommendations are needed for flu vaccines

(BPT) - By Michael Greenberg, MD, MPH, Vice President and North America Medical Head of Vaccines at Sanofi. Public health agencies have one objective above all others — keeping people healthy. Vaccines are the greatest example of a public health tool with profound impact on reducing illness and death from infectious diseases, like seasonal flu.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WGN Radio

Heart health facts, and a fourth COVID vaccination shot?

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discussed the possibility of receiving a fourth COVID shot and how it would be created. Later on, Dr. Most took some time to talk about heart disease. He and Bob discussed […]
CHICAGO, IL
Forbes

One Medical Student And Filmmaker’s Journey Producing A Film Addressing Black Maternal Health Disparities

Maternal mortality has been an ongoing topic of conversation due to the stark reality that Black women have had poorer outcomes in many areas of reproductive health. According to the CDC, prior to the pandemic, Black women were two to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes. And in cities such as New York City, this number has risen up to twelve times, as shared by the city’s Department of Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION

