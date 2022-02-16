Laverne Cox feels excited to turn 50

As the life expectancy of Black trans women is alarmingly low due to violence against them, Cox is proud that she will "be openly 50." After years of keeping her actual age to herself, Laverne Cox is proud to say that she will be turning 50 this spring. In a cover story with the beauty publication Byrdie, the actress opened up about when she first started to hide the truth about her age, which was when she was in her late 20s and looking to satisfy the wishes of a younger partner at the time. As the years went by and her stardom grew, she told the magazine she began to feel some shame about keeping her age a secret.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO