Famous former basketball player Michael Jordan was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Sept. 11, 2009. The speech he gave to commemorate the momentous occasion will forever be ingrained in time — not for the things he said, but rather, for how he reacted. Being inducted into the hall of fame for anything is a high honor, especially when one has dedicated a majority of their life to it. This holds true with Jordan, who was so overcome with emotion that he began to cry. The public saw photos of him crying and began using this to describe any sort of inconvenience. The trend soon went viral, even receiving its own Wikipedia page. A meme was born.

