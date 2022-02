NEW BRITAIN - The American Savings Foundation awarded Coram Deo Inc. a $130,000 grant earmarked for capital improvements. “We are the largest and leading organization for women in the State of CT. Established in 2006, we provide Safe, Structured, Sober Housing and Recovery Management Services to women who struggle with substance use and trauma who are rebuilding their lives,” said Jody Davis, Executive Director of Coram Deo. “Coram Deo is grateful for the continued support from American Savings Foundation.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO