ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Pioneer Natural Resources declares $3.78/share quarterly base-plus-variable dividend

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declares quarterly base-plus-variable cash...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Natural Resources#Dividend Yield
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Will surging oil prices push BP's Q4 earnings and stock price higher?

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (compared to $0.03 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.56B (-26.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

BP Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Oil Prices

BP plc BP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) on a replacement cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.18 per share and also rose from 3 cents reported a year ago. Total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy