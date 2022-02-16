A Blue's Clues Movie Is On Its Way To Paramount+

ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish announced today during the conglom’s investor day that all new Paramount theatrical releases will head straight to Paramount+ after their run in cinemas starting in 2024. Paramount+ thus becomes the new pay one TV window for all Melrose Ave lot movies. No word was mentioned on the length of pic’s future theatrical windows. Last year, Paramount sent movies such as A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes to Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical release. However, family movies, Paw Patrol and Clifford the Big Red Dog, given the hesitation of that demo during the pandemic, went day-and-date theatrical with the studio’s OTT service. Announcements were made that the sequel to those movies are planned for an initial theatrical release. Earlier in the virtual confab it was announced that ViacomCBS was rebranding itself as Paramount starting this week. Paramount had no comment on the above news. More from Deadline'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series, Dead At Paramount Network, Revived At Paramount+'Super Pumped' Renewed For Season 2 At Showtime; Anthology Series To Tackle Facebook In Next Installment As Network Starts Meta Battle With HBOParamount+ To Become 'South Park's Global Streaming Home In 2025, 'Beavis and Butt-Head' Revival Moves From Comedy Central To Streamer

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO