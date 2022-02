(BPT) - February is Heart Health Month, the perfect time to think about making simple wellness choices to better your family’s heart health. One of the most important lifestyle aspects you can control is your diet. Take a moment and think about your eating habits. What do you tend to cook for yourself and your family? Are you making the best choices for them? If you are often frying meals or using a significant amount of butter or other higher saturated fat oils, you could be hindering your family’s heart health and increasing their cholesterol levels.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO