(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to have a new legislative inspector general. But Republicans say majority Democrats circumvented what should be a bipartisan process. The office of legislative inspector general investigates unethical conduct and other allegations of wrongdoing against state lawmakers and their staff. The office has been around since shortly after the turn of the century. In the past 20 years, the office has been vacant several times, including a multi-year vacancy that left complaints going uninvestigated.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO