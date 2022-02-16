ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vern Buchanan Champions the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credits Act

By Kevin Derby
 4 days ago
This week, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., showcased his proposal “to help student veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly.”

At the start of the month, Buchanan brought out the “Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act” which “would require the VA to work with students and explain the school credit transfer process and to provide them with a certificate of eligibility from the VA providing proof of their restored benefits.”

On Tuesday, the congressman’s office offered some of the reasons why he introduced the bill.

“While current law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to restore G.I. Bill benefits (up to 12 credits) to eligible student veterans whose schools close or program ends in the middle of a semester, the process can be very confusing and oftentimes leaves veterans unable to easily transfer their earned credits to a new school,” Buchanan’s office noted.

“America’s veterans have selflessly sacrificed and put it all on the line to defend our country and our way of life,” said Buchanan. “The VETS Credit Act will ensure that no veteran loses valuable G.I. Bill credits if their school closes or program ends abruptly. This legislation would also help ensure that the VA notifies, and the student understands, the processes in place to restore that potentially lost eligibility.”

Veterans Education Success is backing the proposal which was sent to the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee. So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. Senate and no co-sponsors in the House.

Marco Rubio Backs Tommy Tuberville's, Greg Murphy's Proposed Reforms to the GI Bill

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., threw his support behind a proposal from U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, "to require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modify language used on official VA and DoD forms to clarify the information required when a service member elects to have their GI Bill benefit transferred to a dependent."
South Florida Congresswoman Offers Immigration Reform Proposal

This week, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., brought out the "Dignity Act," insisting it is "a complete immigration reform bill consisting of three core principles: stopping illegal immigration, providing a dignified solution for immigrants living in America, and strengthening the American workforce and economy."
Gus Bilirakis, John Garamendi Want to Honor the 100th Anniversary of Fleet Reserve Association With New Coin

At the request of their constituents, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., and John Garamendi, D-Calif., introduced legislation this week that will create a 100th-anniversary commemorative coin for the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA).
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Join GOP Senators Calling on EPA to Stop WOTUS Overreach

Last week, Florida's two Republican U.S. senators–Marco Rubio and Rick Scott-joined U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-SD, and every Republican in the chamber in a letter urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to suspend the pending rulemaking to redefine the scope of waters protected under the Clean Water Act (CWA), specifically "waters of the United States" (WOTUS), until the U.S. Supreme Court completes its consideration of Sackett v. EPA.
Members of the Florida Congressional Delegation Push Blockchain Solutions for Small Business Act

Members of the Florida delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., are pushing the "Blockchain Solutions for Small Businesses Act." Salazar introduced the bill "to improve the Small Business Administration's (SBA) operational efficiency using blockchain technology" last week with 18 co-sponsors including U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Byron Donalds, R-Fla., Darren Soto, D-Fla., Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.
Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state.

