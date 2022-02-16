Vern Buchanan Champions the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credits Act

This week, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., showcased his proposal “to help student veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly.”

At the start of the month, Buchanan brought out the “Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act” which “would require the VA to work with students and explain the school credit transfer process and to provide them with a certificate of eligibility from the VA providing proof of their restored benefits.”

On Tuesday, the congressman’s office offered some of the reasons why he introduced the bill.

“While current law requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to restore G.I. Bill benefits (up to 12 credits) to eligible student veterans whose schools close or program ends in the middle of a semester, the process can be very confusing and oftentimes leaves veterans unable to easily transfer their earned credits to a new school,” Buchanan’s office noted.

“America’s veterans have selflessly sacrificed and put it all on the line to defend our country and our way of life,” said Buchanan. “The VETS Credit Act will ensure that no veteran loses valuable G.I. Bill credits if their school closes or program ends abruptly. This legislation would also help ensure that the VA notifies, and the student understands, the processes in place to restore that potentially lost eligibility.”

Veterans Education Success is backing the proposal which was sent to the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee. So far, there is no companion measure in the U.S. Senate and no co-sponsors in the House.