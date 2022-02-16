ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Next Leaders Fellowship to Diversify IT in Higher Education

By Giovanni Albanese
Government Technology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a glaring lack of diversity in the technology industry, especially in senior leadership roles, as evidenced by a special report from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Bowdoin College in Maine has created a leadership program to change that. The college's Next Leaders Fellowship (NLF), an organization that aims to...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Affirmative action strengthens higher education

The guts of the college admissions process are distasteful. Whatever else may be said of the pending case on UNC’s race-conscious admissions policies, it’s clear that reducing a young person’s profile solely to ethnicity should be abhorrent to all thinking Americans. But equally objectionable is to deny that race is central to a person’s place in America today.
COLLEGES
Newnan Times-Herald

Scandal in Higher Education

The sad story of poor student performance in America’s public schools is so widely known these days that most people greet each new study that confirms it with numbed disgust. We spend, after inflation, twice what we spent per pupil 30 years ago, yet improvements are imperceptible. Children are...
NEWNAN, GA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Funding can stabilize State System of Higher Education

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to increase support for the State System of Higher Education by 15%, up to $550 million, is a smart investment in Pennsylvania’s future. During the tough budget negotiations to come, the Republican-led legislature should preserve it. The boost will help stabilize a system that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
New Jersey Globe

Murphy aide headed to Department of Higher Education

A senior counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy will shift jobs next week, with Katie Comanto set to become the new Deputy Secretary of the New Jersey Department of Higher Education on Monday. She will replace Diana Gonzalez, who left at the end of last year to join McKinsey & Company,...
TRENTON, NJ
Wyoming News

#20. Higher education support

- 2021: 71% of employees find it valuable - 2020: 76% of employees find it valuable Target announced in the summer of 2021 that it would pay for 100% of college tuition and textbooks at select schools for employees. It joins numerous other companies that offer assistance for higher education, among them Starbucks, Walmart, and Amazon. The programs can help to attract and keep valued employees by addressing an enormous contemporary problem: student debt, the second largest type of debt in the United States. The drop in value assigned to higher education likely comes from a cultural shift around the importance of a college degree. From 2020 to 2021, 8% fewer Americans strongly believed a bachelor’s degree would help them get a high-paying job. The drop for advanced degrees was even steeper, with 13% fewer Americans strongly believing an advanced degree would help them in the workforce.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Olaf College#Higher Education#Indigenous#Bowdoin College#Nlf#Government Technology
Government Technology

College Scorecard Updates Address Affordability, Inclusivity

The U.S. Department of Education is putting more focus on affordability, inclusivity and outcomes with updates to its College Scorecard, an online tool to help aspiring students and their families make informed decisions about which campus is best suited for them. According to a news release from the department, some...
BALTIMORE, MD
KATU.com

REAP: The Next Wave of Leaders

REAP is a year-round multicultural youth leadership program committed to empowering the next wave of leaders, empowering students to become global leaders through civic engagement, entrepreneurship and cooperative management (conflict resolution) for a better future now!. For more information, visit reapusa.org. This segment was sponsored by REAP.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Albany Herald

Winning the war for talent: Higher education

No other issue so dominates boardroom and shipping docks as the lack of skilled workers. In the next three years, Georgia will need to fill 122,000 health care positions, 27,000 manufacturing jobs will be open and 13,000 construction workers will be needed. Looking out to 2030, and you’ll see a need for 40% more energy sector workers, 30% more logistics employees and 25% more jobs will be open in hospitality. The list goes on and on.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Iowan

Mariannette Miller-Meeks named Republican leader on Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was named ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee on Wednesday. “As a former University of Iowa faculty member I am honored to have been named the Republican Leader of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. I am proud to be a voice for the institutions of higher education as well as for the countless small businesses and workers in the Second District,” said Miller-Meeks in a prepared statement.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NebraskaTV

Career and Technical education leaders lobby senators for support

LINCOLN, Neb. — The future leaders of Nebraska’s workforce got a chance to sit down with policymakers on Tuesday to share their experiences and how they are preparing to meet the needs of Nebraska through career and technical education. For the last year, Nebraska has been breaking records...
NEBRASKA STATE
KX News

North Dakota public schools are rethinking curriculum

A new curriculum tailored to students’ skills and interests in and outside the classroom is in the works in North Dakota. These changes come from Senate Bill 2196, which was passed last year. For example, it will be an easy way to gain credit for something as simple as a community service project if it […]
WILTON, ND
Government Technology

K-12 Webinar Panel Talks Cybersecurity, Student Data Privacy

The K-12 cybersecurity company ManagedMethods hosted a webinar Thursday featuring Marlo Gaddis, chief technology officer at Wake County Public Schools in North Carolina, and Libbi Garrett, director of resource programs at the education cybersecurity organization California IT in Education (CITE), to explain the need for K-12 schools to emphasize student data privacy amid the rapid adoption of new ed-tech apps and programs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Republic

Letter: Local leaders oppose ‘unnecessary’ education bill

In Columbus and Bartholomew County, we have been engaged in community conversations about equity for three years. We are engaged in these conversations because equitable systems bring out the best in all people. But the current system results in tremendous inequity in our community. According to the US Census Bureau, in Bartholomew County:
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Government Technology

BIPOC Youth Learn Map-Making to Build Disaster Resilience

MetroLab Network has partnered with Government Technology to bring its readers a segment called the MetroLab Innovation of the Month series, which highlights impactful tech, data and innovation projects underway between cities and universities. In a special series, the Innovation of the Month is currently focusing on the award-winning and innovative projects championed by MetroLab’s member universities and civic partners that advanced to Stage 2 of the NSF Civic Innovation Challenge. If you’d like to learn more or contact the project leads, please contact MetroLab at info@metrolabnetwork.org for more information.
SAVANNAH, GA
Government Technology

Video Games, Speech Recognition Hold Promise as Ed Tech

Researchers at the University of Missouri are using $12 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to harness game-based learning and speech recognition tools to teach science and literacy. The funding comes amid a boom in the education technology market, where K-12 schools have spent billions on digital learning programs for new mediums to enhance instruction and student engagement.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy