Next Leaders Fellowship to Diversify IT in Higher Education

- 2021: 71% of employees find it valuable - 2020: 76% of employees find it valuable Target announced in the summer of 2021 that it would pay for 100% of college tuition and textbooks at select schools for employees. It joins numerous other companies that offer assistance for higher education, among them Starbucks, Walmart, and Amazon. The programs can help to attract and keep valued employees by addressing an enormous contemporary problem: student debt, the second largest type of debt in the United States. The drop in value assigned to higher education likely comes from a cultural shift around the importance of a college degree. From 2020 to 2021, 8% fewer Americans strongly believed a bachelor’s degree would help them get a high-paying job. The drop for advanced degrees was even steeper, with 13% fewer Americans strongly believing an advanced degree would help them in the workforce.

