STEM will greatly benefit from being the first public smart energy storage software business. STEM (STEM) has been trending downward since I last wrote about them in November. I had a neutral rating on the stock back then, but now I believe the stock has excellent growth potential. The stock's fundamentals have been improving due to profitability and price compression. There are various reasons why STEM is a leading artificial intelligence clean energy super play. Even though the macro environment will not be vital for STEM moving forward, the company's debt offerings were outstanding during times of highly low-interest rates. This has enabled the company to pour money into its high-margin business to help fuel earnings growth. I have complete faith in the profitability model and believe it's a key reason behind the change. Even though I have had my doubts about the company, the time is now to accumulate shares.

