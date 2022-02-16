The Winning Team

President Biden is agreeing "in principle" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions grow over Ukraine. The tentative agreement comes as U.S. intelligence warns that Russian commanders received orders to proceed with invading Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
People around the world voiced concern for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
Washington (CNN) — Fox News has been repeatedly inaccurate in its coverage of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protests against vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the protest in the capital city of Ottawa has been dispersed by the authorities -- Ottawa police tweeted Sunday afternoon...
(CNN) — The US has written to the top United Nations human rights official that it has "credible information" that Russian forces are identifying Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" if it further invades Ukraine and occupies it. "Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that...
British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died on Sunday "after a sudden illness," his family announced Monday. The 31-year-old was known for his company SBTV, which has helped launch the careers of notable artists in the United Kingdom, and for dedicating his career to the rise of British rap and grime music.
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
(CNN) — Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard threw a punch during postgame handshakes after his team's game against Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the Michigan Wolverines' 77-63 loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Wisconsin's head coach Greg Gard shook hands, and Howard could be seen saying something to Gard.
Comments / 0