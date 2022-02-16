ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students at Yale and other top schools ask AGs to probe fossil-fuel investments

By Sebastien Malo
(Reuters) - Students at five top-rated universities working with The Climate Defense Project have filed complaints with their states' attorneys general to investigate whether their schools' fossil-fuel investment holdings violate state laws governing investments by charities, according to a press release Wednesday.

The complaints, filed by climate activists at Yale, Princeton, Stanford, Vanderbilt and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, follow ones from students at Cornell, Harvard and other top schools over the past two years, also aided by Climate Defense Project.

Harvard decided in September to pull fossil-fuel investments from its $53 billion endowment, though the school did not say the complaint was part of its decision. Rather, it said it was ending its investment in fossil fuels, "consistent" with an earlier goal to achieve "net-zero" greenhouse gas emissions from investments by 2050.

Wisconsin's attorney general said it lacked the authority to investigate allegations made by students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2021. The other complaints are pending.

Wednesday's complaints allege violations of the schools' fiduciary duties under their states' Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act (UPMIFA), which requires investments made by charitable institutions to be managed prudently and in good faith.

Stanford spokesperson Dee Mostofi said that the school is "confident that (its) investments fully comply with all applicable laws regulating charities in California."

Portfolio managers and university spokespeople at the four other schools from Wednesday's complaints did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Susan Gary, a professor of law at the University of Oregon who was involved in the drafting of UPMIFA, said that "a prudent investor would want to consider climate risk," but factoring in those risks does not necessarily mean divesting altogether from fossil fuels.

The complaint by the student-led Yale Endowment Justice Coalition says that "prudent investment practice cannot be squared with the ownership of fossil fuel assets." It adds that investment in the oil, gas and coal sectors has become "excessively risky."

Joshua Doh, a Vanderbilt senior studying environmental sociology said that "having the privilege to attend these top universities with immense amounts of wealth, we have the opportunity to divert millions and millions of dollars of funds from the fossil-fuel industry."

Spokespeople with the attorneys general of Connecticut and Massachusetts said they were reviewing the complaints, while the offices of the attorneys general of New Jersey, California and Tennessee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The five schools' endowments range in value from $42 billion at Yale to $10 billion at Vanderbilt. The complainants say each school's endowment counts a few hundred million dollars' worth of fossil-fuel stock.

(NOTE: This story is updated to include comments from Stanford.)

Sebastien Malo reports on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Reach him at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Yale fires back at law students' lawsuit over Amy Chua probe

(Reuters) - Yale University has asked a federal court to toss a lawsuit by two law students who claim administrators retaliated against them for refusing to aid their investigation into high-profile law professor Amy Chua. In a motion to dismiss filed on Monday, Yale said its anti-retaliation policy wasn’t in...
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

Students and faculty at Yale School of the Environment create playbook for ecosystem restoration

A new article co-authored by students and faculty at the Yale School of the Environment outlines steps towards making environmental management more effective while also recognizing historically disenfranchised communities. The team of Yale School of the Environment, or YSE, students and faculty examined the historical, social, political and economic aspects...
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Daily News

Yale Students Demand Action and Yale Dems talk gun violence prevention

On Tuesday, Yale College Democrats and Yale Students Demand Action reflected on the state of gun violence in America and honored the four-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The event, titled “Anniversary in Action,” focused on gun violence reform and honoring...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Alex Epstein Champion of Fossil Fuels

Alex Epstein is perhaps the single most eloquent and well-informed champion of fossil fuels as you might guess by the title of his book, "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels." He's also the founder of the Center for Industrial Progress. It's been a while since I've had Alex on the show...looking forward to the conversation very much. Alex will be attending the Steamboat Institute's 2022 Energy Conference on March 11-12 (which I'm going to try to attend). And he'll be engaging in two debates with former NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Wesley Clark, one at the University of Miami on March 1 and then at CU Boulder on March 2! Make sure you sign up for the Boulder event if you're nearby! Campus Liberty Tour: Should America Eliminate Fossil Fuel Use to Prevent Climate Catastrophe? - The Steamboat Institute.
BOULDER, CO
Reason.com

Yale's Motion to Dismiss the Yale Law School DinnerPartyGate Lawsuit

I wrote about the Complaint in November, and included this excerpt (which is of course just the plaintiffs' side of the story):. [1.] Two Yale Law School deans, along with Yale Law School's Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, worked together in an attempt to blackball two students of color from job opportunities as retaliation for refusing to lie to support the University's investigation into a professor of color.
COLLEGES
CBS News

BlackRock touts investment in fossil fuels after threat from Texas official

BlackRock is vocal about the world's need to transition to a carbon-free economy, and the world's largest money manager has pushed its portfolio companies to set targets for reaching a zero-emissions world. But the investment manager, which holds about $10 trillion in client funds, has also been touting its fossil...
TEXAS STATE
