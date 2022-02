Walker was shown a straight red card after an unnecessary kick at Andre Silva in the second-half of Manchester City's 2-1 group-stage to RB Leipzig in December. The England international was previously set to miss the Round of 16 stage and the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final should Manchester City progress, after the Sky Blues accepted the punishment given to the right-back for his reckless challenge in Germany.

UEFA ・ 13 HOURS AGO