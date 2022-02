Heavy rain and 80mph winds battered parts of Britain on Wednesday as authorities warned of even worse potential damage and disruption from a second storm on Friday.Train and ferry services across Scotland were cancelled as Storm Dudley swept across northern parts of the UK, with overnight wind warnings in force as far south as Birmingham.Northern Powergrid said there was a “likelihood” supplies may be cut off.There are fears Storm Eunice could bring more widespread chaos when it hits later this week.Cornwall Council urged people to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on Friday.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO