(Des Moines, IA) A bill that directs the Iowa Board of Education to adopt public high school courses standards on the Bible has cleared a Senate subcommittee. Republican Senator Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center is a co-sponsor and says public schools wouldn’t be required to offer a Bible course, but it could become an option as social studies elective if school boards approve. A lobbyist for the Iowa State Education Association says some schools are already offering classes on world religions, including Christianity. The bill is eligible for a vote in the Senate Education Committee and must clear that committee by Friday to remain eligible for debate in the full Senate.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO