Mayor Eric Adams may be closing in on a new leader for New York City's Economic Development Corp. following Carlo Scissura’s withdrawal last month. Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball is likely Adams’ next pick for the position, replacing current CEO and Bill de Blasio appointee Rachel Loeb, Politico reports. Scissura, the CEO and president of the New York Building Congress and Adams’ previous pick, announced his withdrawal from consideration for the role after The City reported on Scissura’s undisclosed lobbying for developers. Scissura said he would remain in the private sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO