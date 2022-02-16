ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Breaking: Four Car Crash on US-23 in Ross County No Injuries

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS – A four Car crash has been reported on US-23 in Ross County...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy