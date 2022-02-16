ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN won’t release internal report on Chris Cuomo, Jeff Zucker ousters

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — CNN’s parent company says it has completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker. But for a news organization, it has chosen to leave questions unanswered. The internal report, commissioned in September and...

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CNN’s Allison Gollust Resigns After Investigation Into Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker

Allison Gollust has stepped down from her chief marketing officer role at CNN following a third-party investigation into the news network amid recent controversy surrounding Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker. The announcement was made in a memo from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar that was shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo,” Kilar’s memo read, in part.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnderson Cooper Shares Photo of Second Son...
CNN executive resigns following Chris Cuomo investigation

CNN employees were informed Tuesday that Allison Gollust, the network's chief marketing officer and an executive vice president, resigned following an investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew Cuomo. CNN media reporter Brian Stelter posted a copy of the memo from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. "Based on...
Chris Cuomo ‘Wants Megyn Kelly Money’ From CNN, Report Says

In the days after boss Jeff Zucker’s abrupt departure from CNN, recently fired primetime host Chris Cuomo is reportedly seeking a massive financial settlement from the network. Multiple sources told Page Six that Cuomo is seeking far more than the $18 million left on his contract and instead plans to demand up to $60 million, claiming that Zucker was well aware of his inappropriate dealings with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. As one source put it, “He wants Megyn Kelly money,” referring to the $69 million the former Fox News star walked away from NBC with after less than two years on the job following her own blackface-defending scandal. During an internal Q&A session with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar last week, anchor Jake Tapper was among those who raised concerns over Cuomo’s role in Zucker’s ouster, saying, “An outside observer might say, ‘Well, it looks like Chris Cuomo succeeded.’ He threatened. Jeff said we don’t negotiate with terrorists. And Chris blew the place up. How do we get past that perception that this is ‘the bad guy’ winning?”
CNN stars' reaction to Jeff Zucker's ouster reveals a "stunning disconnect" with what should matter to viewers

Anchors offering emotion on the air is usually associated with real-life tragedies. So seeing Don Lemon tear up last Friday night "was a little unnerving," says Will Bunch, especially since Lemon thanked Zucker not just for what he’d done for CNN but “for what you’ve done to the whole country." Lemon wasn't the only CNN star to go overboard over Zucker's exit. Clarissa Ward called Zucker's ouster "devastating," while Jake Tapper “hosted a shiva-like get together at his home," according to Puck News. "There are many layers to the Zucker saga that one has to peel away before reaching what I see as the crux of the matter: the stunning disconnect between what really matters to the cloistered community of careerist six-figure elites who went to the same Ivy League schools and dine at the same D.C. steakhouses, and what their angry, resentful viewers actually care about," says Bunch. "It’s clear that CNN’s on-air stars are seriously confused about the difference between a great boss — who mentored their promotion or let them cry on his shoulder in a personal crisis — and a great American." Zucker, Bunch adds, "was the apostle to fulfill the tragically brilliant 1985 prophecy of media critic Neil Postman, who tried to warn America in Amusing Ourselves to Death that one day the values of TV entertainment would crush civic discourse. Yet CNN’s anchors only seemed to notice that their ratings, their public profile, and presumably their paychecks rose in the years when the reigns of Zucker and Trump overlapped. Completely lost on Zucker’s acolytes was the irony of delivering such impassioned tributes to their ex-boss in the same news hour they were reporting that Trump — the monster that CNN helped create under that boss — has been destroying documents, dangling pardons for those who aided his January 6 coup attempt, and threatening a racially charged civil war. The saddest irony is that not only did Zucker’s ratings triumph collapse the moment Trump left the White House, but that ratings can’t buy you love ... outside of the CNN newsroom anyway."
