GRAND FORKS – Members of Grand Forks City Council on Monday received an update on a “payment in lieu of taxes” plan for a proposed boutique hotel. The PILOT plan, which would make it so the developers of the Olive Ann – a facility planned for downtown Grand Forks – would temporarily pay reduced property taxes, also is being considered by the Grand Forks School Board, one of the three entities that must approve the idea of reduced property taxes for the project. Rather than passing the proposal, the School Board, on Jan. 24, sent the proposal back to its finance committee for further consideration.

